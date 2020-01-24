Preparations for the Anthony Ford Pond Hockey Classic continue as weather conditions remain favorable

“Its been really cool this year. We’re ahead of scedule which I’m a little afraid to say. The weather, even though it’s kind of sloppy out here right now, its been really tolerate for us. We have all the boards up already which is again two days about ahead of scedule where we usually are. So, now we’re just focusing on signage and making sure the ice conditions are really good,” says Anthony Ford Fund board member Dan Sprague.