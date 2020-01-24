Preparations for the Anthony Ford Pond Hockey Classic continue as weather conditions remain favorable

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Preparation for the Anthony Ford Pond Hockey Classic that throws down Saturday is ahead of schedule.
“Its been really cool this year. We’re ahead of scedule which I’m a little afraid to say. The weather, even though it’s kind of sloppy out here right now, its been really tolerate for us. We have all the boards up already which is again two days about ahead of scedule where we usually are. So, now we’re just focusing on signage and making sure the ice conditions are really good,” says Anthony Ford Fund board member Dan Sprague.
At the root of the tournament is Anthony Ford, who lost his battle to leukemia at seven years old.
“Anthony was smart, he loved life, he loved this community, he loved the people in it. One thing about Anthony that people never really knew or would see with him is that you would never know that he was sick,” says Robin Ford.
Anthony was an avid hockey fan, and funds raised from the pond hockey classic are donated for youth hockey scholarships and to child cancer research groups.
“He was just an all-around hockey kid that was obsessed with hockey, obsessed with Wayne Gretzky, obsessed with the Mavericks here in Mankato,” says Sprague.
Anthony fought for 18 months, and after he passed, family and friends memorialized his life and love for hockey.
“This tournament was born out of that tragedy. A couple of friends got together and thought you know instead of doing another golf tournament, what’s a way we could memorialize him and obviously hockey came to mind,” says Sprague.
During his battle, Anthony became good friends with the Mavericks Hockey Team.
“One of the hockey players said it best. It was that we’re supposed to come over and cheer Anthony up, but it’s always the other way around. Anthony is always giving to us instead of us giving to him," says Robin
With 25 adult teams signed up, and an additional 35 to 40 youth teams, the event is sure to be action-packed.
“It’s just a really, all around cool Minnesotan day to be outside with your friends having fun on a Saturday or a Sunday,” says Sprague.
