Raiders narrowly defeat Cyclones

NICOLLET, Minn. (KEYC) - Nicollet played host to St. Clair Thursday night.
In a tight contest the Raiders came out with the 80-78 win.
Shane Stevenson led Nicollet with 26 points and eight rebounds, Riley Hulke had a double-double in the contest with 19 points and 10 assists and Colton Thomsen finished the night with 13 points and nine rebounds.
Both teams are back in action Friday night, Nicollet will play Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton and St. Clair will take on Minnesota Valley Lutheran.
