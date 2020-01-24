Record amount donated back to non-profits during Kiwanis Holiday Lights

“The combination of driving traffic and those who chose to park and walk through Kiwanis Holiday Lights because of this year’s mild December temperatures contributed to a higher number of nightly visitors than in past years,” said Scott Wojcik, Kiwanis Holiday Lights President. “Visitors really enjoy walking through the displays when temperatures allow and they can spend time taking in the sights at their own pace as well as visiting Santa, exploring the interactive displays and enjoying the warming house and concessions,” he said.