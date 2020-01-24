Tickets now on sale for Greater Mankato Area United Way’s Men’s Event

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Greater Mankato Area United Way recently announced that tickets have gone on sale for its sixth annual United Way Men’s Event, presented by MTU Onsite Energy.
The United Way Men’s Event is scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. on March 5 at the Kato Ballroom in Mankato.
The featured speaker for this year’s event is John Kriesel, a decorated Minnesota veteran, sports radio personality, a former legislator and acclaimed motivational speaker.
In 2006, Kriesel was injured by a roadside bomb and lost both of his legs while serving in Iraq.
Kriesel will speak about his story and how having perseverance, a strong support system, a sense of humor and a positive outlook has made him stronger than ever.
The Men’s Event encourages regional men 21 and older to enjoy a casual night of fun, food, games and more to raised awareness for the work that the United Way does in the greater Mankato area.
The event will include food and beverage samples from local vendors, competitive games, a silent auction and a meat raffle. In addition, $1,700 in Scheels gift cards will be awarded. Furthermore, the event will also include a Buffalo Wild Wings Blazin’ Challenge Wing Eating Contest, which is a new addition to the list of festivities in 2020.
Tickets for the Greater Mankato Area United Way Men’s Event can be purchased online by visiting www.MankatoUnitedWay.org/MensEvent.
