Twins Winter Caravan comes to Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Minnesota Twins Winter Caravan swung by Mankato Thursday evening giving fans a chance to interact with some of their favorite players.
The Twins Winter Caravan took over Kato Ballroom in an event that’s not just exciting for Twins fans, but also the current and former players making the trip out to the area.
“I think it’s a good opportunity for them to see us close, I’ve been doing that for many years, and I enjoy it. They come to see us close, now they can ask us questions, and we see them close. It’s nice to be able to do that,” said Tony Oliva, former Twins rightfielder.
There’s plenty of excitement surrounding a team that won the American League Central title in 2019 with more than 100 wins.
The organization recently made a splash in free agency by inking former American League MVP Josh Donaldson to a multi-year deal hoping the slugger can help the Twins make a deep playoff run this upcoming season.
“To get a guy that’s been around for as long as he has, who’s had the success for the longevity that he’s had is something special and impressive. He brings a level of professionalism, and having that kind of presence in the locker room is going to be huge for the team,” said Brent Rooker, Twins 1B/OF.
The Twins report for spring training soon as the club sets out to make another run at the playoffs.
“I think the keys are going to be if we stay healthy. We have to stay healthy, win some games for the fans, and hopefully get to the playoffs,” said Ehire Adrianza, Twins utility player.
Minnesota opens up the 2020 season on the road against Oakland on March 26th.
