USMCA, China and Japan highlight trade talk at Minn. Ag Expo

“Throughout the whole year we worked on this stuff and it didn’t come to fruition until the end of ’19, beginning of ’20, so it’s just like a crop, so even though the growing season was bad or not as good as we hoped with the water, but we look at what the crop has produced now, which is two trade agreements,” said Bill Gordon, president of the American Soybean Association and a farmer in the Worthington, Minnesota, area.