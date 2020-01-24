USMWF seeks to help families grieving with loss or injury from incidents at the workplace

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Families grieving a loss or dealing with an injury that occurred due to an incident at a workplace may be searching for answers or are trying to find a place to start, but one organization hopes to provide those answers.
The United Support and Memorial for Workplace Fatalities organization is a national support group that strives to be a listening ear for grieving families and help them answer questions, including relations with the Gran family, a local family that recently lost their son, Landon, in a grain bin incident.
The group’s executive director says they stay with the family every step of the way through every level of grief, making them a unique organization.
“They could be the go-getter, let’s get it done, let’s make some government changes, and five months from now they could be in a totally different part of their grief and we just follow them and we’re there for them and they could say, I gotta step back a little bit, and a year later they could say, I’m ready to start-up again. That’s where we’re here just to follow the roller coaster of grief,” said executive director with the USMWF, Tonya Ford.
For more information on the group and all they offer, a link to their website is provided here.
