Federated Rural Electric moves forward with rebuild after new federal law protects tax exempt status

JACKSON COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) — When power lines were damaged in Jackson County in an April 2019 ice storm, damage costs ran into the millions of dollars.
Federated Rural Electric looked to the federal government for help, but they ran into a problem: Accept federal relief funds, and they would lose their tax-exemption.
But with recent bipartisan legislation passed late last year, electric co-ops can now receive relief funding without forfeiting their nonprofit status.
“Obviously we didn’t want to violate that income test, and so it eases the pressure on us, it allows us to go after and receive these FEMA funds,” Federated Rural Electric General Manager Scott Reimer said.
Before the bill, accepting relief grants for damages could have pushed co-ops over the 15% threshold.
“We started to realize that they were going to be jeopardizing their tax status because they are nonprofits basically - if they accepted federal resources to help them recover,” Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN) said.
With the ability to receive federal grants, Federated is moving forward on the estimated $4.5 million project to repair power lines or possibly move them underground.
“It’s a lot of work and we had to split it up, but we expect to complete all our work sometime in 2021,” Reimer added.
Moving the power lines underground would mitigate further damage from high winds and ice storms or a repeat of last spring's damages.
“We’re starting to see a lot more of that. We’ve dodged a bullet a couple of times this year already just after the big one,” Reimer continued.
Part of the bill also authorizes federal grants for electric co-ops to expand broadband in rural areas.
“I’m so excited that we were able to get passed and signed into law this Rural Bill which will help co-ops, and allow them to not only accept federal broadband grant money, but also disaster relief money,” Smith stated.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.