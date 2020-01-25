Kiwanis Holiday Lights has record-setting year

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Kiwanis Holiday Lights had a record setting year despite having six fewer nights.
The free event was volunteer led and brought more than 160,000 people to Sibley Park.
Donations reached a new high with $65,000 collected for the 69 nonprofit organizations that helped with the event, and 12 tons of food was also donated to 19 regional food shelves.
Since the first year in 2012, the Kiwanis Holiday Lights has raised more than $400,000 for nonprofits that assist with the monthlong event.
“We give them criteria on how we break out their dollars and it has to do with helping us set up the event, tearing down the event and also the amount of hours they put in during the event and we calculate all those hours and put a percentage to it and some people can make this into a pretty good fundraiser for themselves,” Kiwanis Holiday Lights President Scott Wojcik explained.
This year’s Kiwanis Holiday Lights are scheduled to begin on Friday, Nov. 27, with the opening parade and lighting ceremony.
