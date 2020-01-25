Klobuchar backs call for new witnesses in Senate Impeachment trial

MINNESOTA. (KEYC) - Democrats continue to urge Congress to allow the American People to call witnesses to testify on the President’s actions, as day four wrapped up on President Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate.
Democratic Presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar who is among the senators chosen as a juror for the impeachment proceedings,weighed in on the trial.
“I am fighting for witnesses. I think that everyone in Minnesota believes in a fair trial and a fair trial means witnesses and evidence. We have zero witnesses, zero evidence that means zero justice. So we need to be able to call these seats for witnesses we have asked for,” Klobuchar stated.
While Republican leaders in the Senate argue their has been no new evidence since the two articles of impeachment were passed in the House, Democrats argue that new evidence should be allowed to come forward with new witnesses and testimonies.
