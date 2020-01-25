Martin County still pondering whether or not to allow refugee resettlement

MARTIN COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) — The Martin County Board of Commissioners is waiting to make the decision to allow refugees to resettle in the county.
The county board was scheduled to make the decision on Jan. 18, but on the 15th, the U.S. District Court issued an injunction on an Executive Order that required local governments to provide written consent before settling refugees.
“The board will be looking to take action on it in the future based on some of the feedback and things from constituency. I think there’s a little confusion about refugees’ initial resettlement,” stated Martin County Coordinator Scott Higgins.
With eight federal agencies conducting screenings of refugees, they undergo an extensive vetting process before being invited to resettle in the U.S.
According to recent records, Martin County has not received refugees in at least five years.
Blue Earth County announced on Thursday, Jan. 24, that it would continue to accept refugees.
