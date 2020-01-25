Mayo Clinic Health System Hospice receives recognition

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Comfort provided during difficult times is not soon forgotten, and for Kathy Haag, the Mayo Clinic Health System Hospice provided that for her when she lost two loved ones in 2019 and now she is saying thanks.
Haag lost her husband in March 2019 from lung cancer and her 9-year-old grandson passed away soon after from a neurological disorder. Both were cared for by Mayo Clinic Health System Hospice staff, and now she’s thanking them through a monetary donation.
Haag’s pool league raised $3,000 at its annual tournament, the Wilde Cup, and the Modern Woodmen of America added an additional $2,500.
Funds will be donated to the Mayo Clinic Health System.
Haag said the donations are minimal in comparison to raising awareness about the importance of hospice care for all ages.
“I didn’t even know that they offered that service to kids, you don’t hear it as much, and it’s just overwhelming, for what they do and that opportunity to have for my grandson at his end to just the comfort that they had, they just do, they’re just there and they’re amazing people," Haag said.
Haag wanted to give recognition to those that organize and run the Wilde Cup and Lacina Siding & Windows for their efforts as well.
