Road safety for winter driving

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) — Winter conditions in Minnesota can bring icy roads and visibility issues making it easy for a vehicle to lose control.
With that checking the weather and slowing down is very important.
“Make sure you drive a speed that’s safe for the weather conditions. If you could avoid traveling during certain times when the wind is blowing snow, just avoid traveling in general," Minnesota State Patrol Sgt. Troy Christianson explained.
Christianson adds to buckle up.
“It doesn’t matter what position you are in in the vehicle, we are starting to see more passengers being killed throughout the state and it’s a lack of seat belt usage,” Christianson added.
And he reminds drivers to not forget about Minnesota’s hands-free law.
“It’s also important to eliminate distractions while your driving, make sure you set your phone down which has been a law since August 1st.
And finally, be prepared for the worst.
“Have your safety kit within your vehicle," Christianson said. “So you can stay warm in case you do go into the ditch, and make sure your cellphone is charged to make a call.”
Jumpers, tools, a blanket, food, water and a flashlight are recommended.
