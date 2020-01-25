13 southern Minn. educators in running for Minnesota Teacher of the Year

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Education Minnesota announced Friday afternoon that the 2020 Minnesota Teacher of the Year will be selected from a field of 134 total candidates.
The 2020 program will name the 56th Minnesota Teacher of the Year, which celebrates the tradition of excellence in teaching in Minnesota.
The 2020 Minnesota Teacher of the Year will be announced on May 3 at the Saint Paul RiverCentre. Over the coming weeks and months, a 25-member panel of community leaders will name a group of semifinalists and finalists.
Area educators who are candidates for the award include:
- Carol Thompson, Alden-Conger Public School District
- Maria Mickelson, Austin Public Schools
- Neil Smith, Cannon Valley Special Education Cooperative
- Jerry Brooks, Fairmont Area Schools
- Scott Robinson, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop Schools
- Doyle Zellar, Heron Lake-Okabena Schools
- Erica Colby, Jackson County Central School District
- Alex Keilen, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial District
- Angie Davis, Mankato Area Public Schools
- Marty Brandl, Marshall Public Schools
- Tim Bobeldyk, Murray County Central Schools
- Regina Calvert, Nicollet Public School
- Dustin Thorson, Owatonna Public Schools
Visit Education Minnesota’s website for a complete list of educators who are being considered as the 2020 Minnesota Teacher of the Year.
Jessica Davis, an educator at South St. Paul Secondary School and Minnesota State University, Mankato alumna, was the most recent Minnesota Teacher of the Year.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.