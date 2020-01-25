NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 12th Annual Anthony Ford Pond Hockey Classic kicked off Saturday at Spring Lake Park in North Mankato.
The tournament is held to remember Anthony, an avid hockey fan who lost his battle with leukemia at the age of seven. Money raised during the event is put towards youth hockey scholarships and child cancer research groups.
“It’s a great cause, it’s fantastic that we can, the community can put something like this together, the community does a great job, there’s a ton of people out here so it’s a lot of fun,” Casey Stedman, tournament participant, said.
The event continues Sunday as the youth teams take the ice.
