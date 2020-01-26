Fairmont fills with ice fishers

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - Two ice fishing tournaments took place in Fairmont.
The Lakes Foundation held their 6th Annual Ice Fishing Tournament with about 250 anglers all seeking to catch the biggest fish.
And across the pond the Martin County Pheasants Forever chapter, hosted it's first ever youth fishing tournament.
“'We got asked by the Fairmont Lakes foundation if we’d be interested in doing a youth event..and that’s one of our main goals right now we just want to get every kid outdoors,” said Chuck Rosch of Martin County Pheasants Forever.
Over 120 kids participated. For some youth it was their first time ice fishing. For another who just moved here from England, a first time standing on a ice.
“Yeah it doesn’t get cold enough in England to freeze or get the lakes all frozen so yeah it’s all different,” Eli Broomfield
And for a four year old boy, Otto, the event was something he was happy to not miss.
“Back in 2019 Otto was diagnosed with acute-lymphoblastic-leukemia,” said Otto’s mother Ashlynn Anderson.
Pheasants Forever accommodated Otto with a pop-up tent and heater inside so he could fish in the warmth.
“For him he could really get sick so easy so it’s good he can be in a warm place and be away from other people who may have an illness. So it was really a blessing that they were able to do that for him," Anderson continued.
The event is something the group plans to continue for years to come.
“This is the future behind us. Future of hunting and fishing coming up and that’s our main goal just introduce kids to the outdoors,” said Rosch.
