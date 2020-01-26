Snowshoeing through Minneopa

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - People embraced winter’s landscape today, stomping around Minneopa State Park.
Stomping in their snow shoes, that is.
Scott Kadelka, known as the Minneopa Area Naturalist, led a guided snowshoe hike throughout the park sharing the history of snowshoes and tips while pointing out different sports throughout the park ideal for the winter activity.
The next hike is coming in February. Snow shoes can be rented through Minneopa State park
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.