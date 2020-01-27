Deadly fire at Jackson County, Alabama boat dock, several people still unaccounted for

Emergency crews respond to a deadly fire at the boat dock at Jackson County Park (Source: Eric Graves)
By Eric Graves and Mike Brown | January 27, 2020 at 6:16 AM CST - Updated January 27 at 6:53 AM

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Jackson County fire officials are confirming that several people are dead following an overnight fire at the Jackson County Park boat dock Monday morning.

Officials say there are also seven people still unaccounted for, and seven others were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

There are emergency responders from multiple agencies on the scene right now, looking for the missing people. We’re told at least 35 boats at the dock were destroyed.

