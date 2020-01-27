Hockey Day Minnesota hold many local impacts for 2021 host, Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Recently, it was announced that 2021′s Hockey Day Minnesota will be hosted by the city of Mankato.
Members of the committee who had a roll in bringing the event to the area, say the value of Hockey Day Minnesota coming to the Southern Minnesota community is extensive.
Aside from the apparent celebration of the sport featuring area youth, high school and collegiate teams, the money raised through the multi-day event stays local and helps the committees mission to impact youth hockey programs.
According to committee members, affording the sport to more youth is among the event’s greatest local impacts.
“We’re actually working with the Mankato Area Foundation to not only leverage, I would say their tremendous environment platform, but also to bring resources to grow the game through ice development. So, when this is all said in done we hope to make a significant investment into new ice development,” co-chair of the local organizing committee David Wittenberg said.
Mankato is the home of a top-ranked division 1 hockey team, along with many area teams.
And being able to highlight the southern Minnesota gems, as such, is a great opportunity.
The conclusion of this weekend’s 12th Annual Anthony Ford Pond Hockey Classic is a testament to that.
“I think there are so many great stories here about hockey, Anthony Ford here today, the Schulz rink of dreams outside of town. There’s so many passionate hockey stories here,” executive member and marking of the local organizing committee Michelle Schooff said.
2021 will be especially memorable as it's the 15th anniversary of Hockey Day Minnesota.
Volunteer and sponsorship opportunities are in full swing, for information to get involved visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/HPY3RFQ.
