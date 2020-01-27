Nearly $10,000 in small grant funds awarded to Brown County Historical Society and Blue Earth County Library System

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Thanks to Minnesota’s Legacy Amendment, multiple entities in our area receive Historical and Cultural Heritage Small Grant Funds.
The Blue Earth County Library System and Brown County Historical Society each get close to $10,000 for some of their projects.
Blue Earth County Historical Society will use the funds to purchase a microfilm reader while providing better public access to those kinds of materials.
Brown County is using its new funding to help assess its inventory.
Minnesota State University, Mankato is also a grant recipient and like the Blue Earth County will be purchasing 7 rolls of microfilmed local newspapers to the library’s holdings, making primary records more accessible to the public.
