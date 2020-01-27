North Mankato City Council talks emerald ash borer policy

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With the emerald ash borer infecting trees throughout the state, the City of North Mankato discussed a policy in preparation at their work session.
The insect kills ash trees feeding on the part of the tree that moves nutrients through the trunk.
In the surrounding area, Brown County has declared quarantine as infected trees have been confirmed on the west side of New Ulm.
A fate North Mankato is preparing for.
“So the policy outlines what happens when Nicollet County is placed under that quarantine. What the city does as far as removal of ash trees. You have to have a designated drop site...not encouraging planting of ash trees," said Public Works Director Nate Host.
Right now the ash borer is in the dormant state and will become active again in May.
If Nicollet County does become quarantine, residents can refer to the city’s policy for what steps to take.
Residents can also contact the public works department for a specialist to inspect your tree.
