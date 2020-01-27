Spring Lake Park Pool offers discounted season passes

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — It’s the dead of winter, but North Mankato’s Spring Lake Park Pool wants you to get your season pass now.
The pool is offering season passes at a discounted price until Friday, Jan. 31.
Family passes are $120 for residents and $150 for non-residents.
Single season passes are $60 for residents and $80 for non-residents.
After Friday, prices will increase by $10 or $20, depending on what pass you choose.
Looking ahead, the new swim facility is excited to be open for the full three months this coming summer and its new programs.
“We will be having swimming lessons and fitness classes. Some sponsored swim nights. Some adult swim nights, so adults can come over and take over the zip line,” Aquatic Programs Director Bekah Sands said.
Passes can be purchased from the North Mankato City Hall in person or by phone at (507) 625-4141.
Visit Spring Lake Park’s Facebook page or the City of North Mankato’s webpage for more information.
