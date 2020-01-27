St. Clair’s search for new superintendent narrows down

ST. CLAIR, Minn. (KEYC) — After six interviews, three finalists remain.
Tim Collins, Sam Schroeder and Donita Stepan are the finalists in the running for the position of superintendent of St. Clair Public Schools.
The School Board will conduct a second round of interviews later this week, followed by Q&A sessions open to the public in room D-127 at the school, which is located at 121 West Main Street in St. Clair.
Beginning Thursday, Collins’ Q&A begins at 3:45 p.m, with Schroeder’s scheduled for 4:45 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, and Stepan’s scheduled 7:15 p.m. on Friday.
The board asks the public to fill out this online form with questions for each candidate.
All questions must be submitted by 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.