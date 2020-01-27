Three Bethany Lutheran College athletes earn UMAC Player of the Week awards

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Three athletes from Bethany Lutheran College were named UMAC Player of the Week on Monday, Jan. 27.
Senior Trenton Krueger was the UMAC Player of the Week in men’s basketball, as the senior from Eagan, Minnesota, averaged 26 points-per-game and 12.6 rebounds-per-game during Bethany’s road trip against Crown College and the University of Minnesota Morris.
In addition, Krueger also scored his 1,000th career point as a member of the Vikings. Furthermore, Krueger shot 81% from the field Saturday against Minnesota Morris, finishing with 23 points and 15 rebounds, while going 11 for 13 from the field.
Junior Hanna Geistfeld earned the UMAC Player of the Week in women’s basketball, as she led the Vikings to a school-record 10th consecutive win on Saturday.
During the games against Crown College and Minnesota Morris, Geistfeld averaged 22.5 points-per-game, 11.5 rebounds-per-game and 2.5 assists-per-game, while also shooting 71% from the field for the week.
Also earning a UMAC Player of the Week award was freshman Jake Marzinske, who won the triple jump at the University of Wisconsin - Stout Open and recorded a school-record mark of 13.55 meters (44.46 feet), which is tops the UMAC and ranks sixth in the NCAA Division III Central Region this season.
