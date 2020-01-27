Vikings name Andre Patterson, Adam Zimmer as co-DCs

Patterson (defensive line) and Adam Zimmer (linebackers) will continue to direct their respective position groups under Mike Zimmer, one of the league’s top defensive strategists who has called plays on that side of the ball for the bulk of his six-season run in Minnesota. Adam Zimmer, Patterson and assistant special teams coach Ryan Ficken are the only assistants with primarily football responsibilities who have stayed with Mike Zimmer throughout his tenure since being hired in 2014. George Edwards served as defensive coordinator for the Vikings for the last six years, but his contract was not renewed.