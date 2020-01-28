Authorities respond to fire at bakery in Blooming Prairie

BLOOMING PRAIRIE, Minn. (KEYC) — A Blooming Prairie building that housed a bakery and a home was destroyed Tuesday morning due to a fire that took hours to contain.
Seven departments from across the state were called to the scene of the fire at The Bakery on Main Street East around 6 a.m.
The blaze began in the basement of the building and worked its way through the multilevel structure.
Due to the intensity of the flames and unsafe conditions, firefighters were pulled out of the building for their safety.
Nobody was injured, and the cause of the fire has yet been determined.
