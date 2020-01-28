Blue Earth County Public Works unveils Five-Year Capital Improvement Plan

FILE — “One really good example of that is the County Road 16, or Stoltzman Road Trail Project, that we want to begin this year,” explained Ryan Thilges, Blue Earth County engineer. “In that project, we were able to obtain an extra $430,000 of TA grant funds, as well as another $150,000 of DNR Trails money because it was identified in our capital plan that we were committed to moving the project forward that helps with those funding agencies.” (Source: KEYC)