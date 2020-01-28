Blue Earth County Public Works unveils Five-Year Capital Improvement Plan

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Blue Earth County’s Public Works Department has completed the draft for its Five-Year Capital Improvement Plan, which will cover this year through 2024.
The plan will serve as a tool to determine the future vision for road and bridge infrastructure within the county.
It helps counties identify their priorities and where funding will come from.
Capital Improvement Plans can also help secure more funding for projects.
“One really good example of that is the County Road 16, or Stoltzman Road Trail Project, that we want to begin this year,” explained Ryan Thilges, Blue Earth County engineer. “In that project, we were able to obtain an extra $430,000 of TA grant funds, as well as another $150,000 of DNR Trails money because it was identified in our capital plan that we were committed to moving the project forward that helps with those funding agencies.”
A public open house has been scheduled from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at the Blue Earth County Department of Public Works, located at 35 Map Drive in Mankato, to discuss the CIP and the included proposed improvements.
Visit the Department of Public Works’ webpage for more information and which projects are included in the drafted plan.
