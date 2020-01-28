City manager delivers annual State of Mankato report

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Monday’s report focused on the perspective of the city’s strategic plan through 2023, rather than a statistical standpoint.
Key factors in the city’s strategic plan include engagement, partnership and protecting resources.
A main focus of the plan this year is Mankato’s population and its changing demographics. The city’s complete count committee will compile the city’s evolving demographics as we move into the census year.
“The complete count committee is important to bring all the generations and all the different cultures of our community together for an accurate count. Not only in terms of the numbers of people but the social economics of those different demographics of the community,” Mankato City Manager Pat Hentges said.
With an increasing population, childcare has become an issue, but last year alone Mankato has added 600 childcare spots. Also, about 60 affordable housing units were added through two projects.
“Child care is one of high costs of a family household today, and it continues to be that, and it has some very specific challenges for working families,” Hentges added.
The city has benefited from increased partnerships with area organizations, and as a result, public artwork the Mankato’s City Center has produced positive economic impacts.
Last year, the civic center generated almost $67 million with nearly 500 events.
“So it is truly a center that is, and as an event center, is leading the way in greater Minnesota as a very prosperous event center,” Hentges stated.
With the worry of water quality and the erosion of riverbanks, the strategic plan and report state a commitment to the Minnesota River and protecting resources.
Bonding funs were issued to the city from the state under Governor Walz's Local Jobs and Projects Plan.
“We were singled out for about $16 million project that also includes some wetland restoration south of the community,” Hentges added.
Mankato’s population increase and its evolving demographics present a challenge in the future and how residents communicate with the city.
“Engagement and how we deliver information, and how we gather input and get people involved is going to be a challenge because it changes by generation,” Hentges continued.
