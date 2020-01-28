Hagedorn to host town halls in Cottonwood, Jackson Counties

Hagedorn to host town halls in Cottonwood, Jackson Counties
FILE — Rep. Jim Hagedorn (MN-01) will is scheduled to host two town hall meetings in Cottonwood and Jackson County on Saturday, Feb. 1. (Source: Gray DC Bureau)
By Jake Rinehart | January 27, 2020 at 8:46 PM CST - Updated January 27 at 9:07 PM

SOUTHERN MINNESOTA (KEYC) — Rep. Jim Hagedorn (MN-01) is scheduled to host two town hall meetings in Cottonwood and Jackson Counties on Saturday, Feb. 1.

The Cottonwood County town hall is scheduled from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Mountain Lake City Hall Council Chambers in Mountain Lake, Minnesota.

The Jackson County town hall is scheduled from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Lakefield Multi-Purpose Center in Lakefield, Minnesota.

Residents of Minnesota’s First Congressional District are invited to attend and ask questions, with priority being given to residents of Cottonwood and Jackson Counties during the Q&A session.

Visit KEYC’s Community Calendar for more upcoming events in southern Minnesota and northern Iowa.

Event Calendar

Minnesota State Rep. Jeff Brand (DFL-St. Peter) was awarded the "Friend of the County Fairs" award at the Minnesota Federation of County Fairs Convention in early January.

Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.