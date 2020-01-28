Hagedorn to host town halls in Cottonwood, Jackson Counties

SOUTHERN MINNESOTA (KEYC) — Rep. Jim Hagedorn (MN-01) is scheduled to host two town hall meetings in Cottonwood and Jackson Counties on Saturday, Feb. 1.
The Cottonwood County town hall is scheduled from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Mountain Lake City Hall Council Chambers in Mountain Lake, Minnesota.
The Jackson County town hall is scheduled from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Lakefield Multi-Purpose Center in Lakefield, Minnesota.
Residents of Minnesota’s First Congressional District are invited to attend and ask questions, with priority being given to residents of Cottonwood and Jackson Counties during the Q&A session.
