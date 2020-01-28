Hot Dish Battle aims to raise funds, food for ECHO

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A hot dish competition heats up on Saturday to show off the best of the best when it comes to this Minnesota signature.
Dave’s River Valley Harley-Davidson is hosting its second annual Hot Dish Battle to raise money and non-perishables for the ECHO Food Shelf.
Last year, 11 locals signed up to cook a hot dish and bring it in for taste testers.
The taste testers? Anyone who wants to come out and have a good time supporting the community.
“You don’t realize how many people use the food pantry,” Co-Owner Colleen Desmarais said. “Myself, years ago I was a single parent with two little kids, living in low-income housing and using the food pantry. It’s there for people in different stages of their life. We want to support them however we can.”
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.