2019 Jobs Report positive for Mankato area

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Mankato is in the midst of quite a streak.
“Our region, comprised of Blue Earth County and Nicollet County, has seen 36 straight months of year-over-year job growth. When you compare that to other regional centers, they can’t boast that. Taking a look at Duluth, St. Cloud or Minneapolis, all vibrant marketplaces, but they don’t have the same streak we have going right now,” explained John Considine, director of regional business intelligence at Greater Mankato Growth.
Minnesota, as a state, gained 3,978 jobs in 2019, a .1% increase from 2018. The Mankato area accounted for 587 of those jobs and was good for a full 1% increase, the biggest jump in the state.
The Twin Cities increased its job numbers by .1%, Rochester by .1%, St. Cloud by .7% and Duluth decreased .4%.
Considine indicated while manufacturing is the biggest sector down here, it's a pretty balanced economy.
“Our job growth is really an attribute of the diversity of the economy. We have several major industry sectors here, so if one particular sector is down, the others are able to pick up the slack and scoop up anyone who may have been laid off,” Considine added.
Lloyd Truss Systems manufactures roof and floor trusses for all kinds of projects.
They've been experiencing some of the growth the expanding manufacturing industry is undergoing.
“We’ve seen a strong 2019. We had a full crew hired. We have plans to expand that in 2020,” Lloyd Truss Systems General Manager Tom Murray said.
Manufacturing jobs increased more than other sectors in the area.
During the busy season, there was a 3% increase from the year prior.
The average wage used to be around $14 per hour where now that figure is around $16 per hour.
Lloyd has its own secret strategies to lour in potential employees.
“When our season kicks off here soon, we will be hiring and adding another crew to help our expanded sales effort,” Murray continued.
Looking ahead, job numbers should continue to rise in the near future.
There is plenty of investment and new construction in the core of Mankato and even in surrounding communities.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.