Mankato Area Public Schools honor faculty for Paraprofessional Recognition Week and Thank a Coach Week

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Paul Peterson, Superintendent at Mankato Area Public Schools, joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to discuss special recognitions for paraprofessionals and coaches.
Governor Tim Walz declared the week of Jan. 27 - Jan. 31, 2020, to be Paraprofessional Recognition Week, as well as Thank a Coach/Advisor Week.
Also, kindergarten registration is now open for Mankato Area Public Schools.
For more information on registration, visit https://www.isd77.org/discover-maps/programs/central-registration
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.