Mankato City Council approves submission for redevelopment grant for Sibley Parkway Winery project

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato City Council approved a resolution Monday to submit a redevelopment grant application to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.
If the grant application were approved, 50 percent of the funding for the planned Sibley Parkway Winery would be paid for by the state.
The proposed winery would be located on a 16-acre parcel of land near the Northstar Bridge.
“Now we’re at a point where we have somebody interested in developing that site. So we’re looking to get that into more productive use so it’s not sitting vacant. This’ll bring more people to the area, more employment opportunities, which will all be close to dwellings nearby,” says Economic Development Specialist Courtney Kramlinger.
The site historically operated as a concrete plant from at least 1910 to 2010, but now stands vacant.
