Minnesota Ag in the Classroom offering resources to incorporate ag education in all classrooms

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A unique partnership is putting agriculture education back in the classroom.
Minnesota Agriculture in the Classroom provides free resources and professional development opportunities across the state that meet the K-12 academic standards and allowing teachers of all studies to incorporate ag literacy into the classroom.
It’s a partnership with the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.
Each year, Minnesota Ag in the Classroom reaches more than 4,500 teachers and more than 700 schools across the state and they are seeing an increased demand in their “AgMag” resource.
“And within kindergarten, first and second grade, we’ve already seen a 20% increase from educators for those tools, the teachers want that information, again, empowering them to utilize easily, and free for their school districts, these materials that are based on factual, agricultural lessons,” said MN Ag in the Classroom Foundation executive director, Ann Marie Ward.
For more information on Minnesota Ag in the Classroom and what they offer, a direct link to their website is attached here.
