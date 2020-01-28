Minnesota State’s Johnston defeats No. 7 ranked wrestler, earns NSIC Wrestler of the Week

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota State Mavericks wrestler Zach Johnston took home the NSIC Wrestler of the Week honors for his performances against the University of Mary and Minot State.
Johnston picked up a pair of wins, improving to 13-4 on the season. Johnston is ranked 10th nationally and upset No. 7 ranked Phillip Springsteen, of the University of Mary, with a 6-2 victory.
Johnston then recorded a 19-4 tech fall over Joey Lopez.
The MSU senior also earned the weekly honor in December 2019.
Johnston and the rest of the Mavericks are set to hit the mat Thursday, Jan. 30, at Marshall before hosting St. Cloud State on Saturday, Feb. 1.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.