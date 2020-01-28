Raffle tickets to be sold during February to benefit North Mankato Firefighters Relief Association

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The newly formed Connecting Commerce Business Association will be selling raffle tickets to benefit the North Mankato Firefighters Relief Association during the month of February.
Raffle tickets will be available for purchase between Feb. 1 and Feb. 29 for $5 at various businesses on Commerce Drive, including Sota Sisters Boutique, Ignition Fitness, Curiosi-Tea House and Indulge Salon & Tanning.
The raffle’s grand prize is two tickets to Savor, an annual event hosted by South Central College that includes gourmet food that is prepared by students culinary arts students. The gourmet food is paired with an array of wines from Chankaska Creek Ranch and Vineyards.
Other prizes from the raffle include The Commerce Experience, which includes gift certificates to businesses on Commerce Drive, and a self-care fit basket that has been donated by Commerce Drive businesses.
The raffle winners will be selected at 12 p.m. on Feb. 29 at the North Mankato Fire Department Station #2, located at 1825 Howard Drive.
Raffle entrants do not need to be present at the drawing in order to win. However, all participants must be older than the age of 18 to purchase a raffle ticket.
Visit KEYC’s Community Calendar to view more upcoming events in southern Minnesota and northern Iowa.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.