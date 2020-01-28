Rep. Jeff Brand receives “Friends of the County Fairs” award

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota State Rep. Jeff Brand (DFL-St. Peter) was awarded the “Friend of the County Fairs” award at the Minnesota Federation of County Fairs Convention in early January.
“It’s an honor to receive this distinction, and I share it with my colleagues and advocates that make our work possible,” Brand said. “Minnesota’s fairs have always been community-binding events that showcase the very best of agriculture, and in this difficult time for our family farms, it’s important to support these institutions.”
Brand serves at the vice chair of the House Agriculture and Food Finance and Policy Division.
The Minnesota Federation of County Fairs is a “nonprofit that promotes the interests of agriculture and County and District Fairs throughout Minnesota," according to its website.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.