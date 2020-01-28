Staying safe on the ice

MADISON LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) — As our area’s winter has brought on and off again freezing and thawing, a lake’s frozen surface can’t always be trusted.
“You’re never 100% safe. There may be good ice underneath there, or no ice underneath there. The only way to check is by drilling a hole," said DNR Conservation Officer Chris Howe.
Howe says when drilling clear ice is safe while cloudy or slushy ice at the top is a sign for weak ice. If the ice appears cloudy or slushy, that’s a sign of weak ice.
The DNR suggests the following minimum ice thickness guidelines.
4 inches for walking, 5 inches for snowmobiling, 8 to 12 inches for a car or small pickup and 12 to 15 inches for a medium truck.
Howe suggests always having safety features on hand like a life jacket.
“If you fall through 32 degree water, your motor functions and strength will be extremely comprised, a flotation device can make the difference between surviving and not,” said Howe.
Or a flotation cushion.
"If you're fishing on a bucket or portable you probably are going to have a seat cushion...might as well make it a flotation one," continued Howe.
In the case one does fall through the ice, ice spikes.
"I could take these and jab them into the ice and pull myself out..the only thing more slippery than ice...is wet ice," said Howe.
Or floating rope, so others can help drag you back up.
Howe says when you fall through the ice, go back the way you came, knowing the ice behind you at some point was strong enough to support you.
