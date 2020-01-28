MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities are stressing ice safety after a truck goes through Lake Hanska Monday.
Brown County Sheriff’s Office says the truck went through the ice near Godahl Point. They are reminding anglers and winter sports enthusiasts to be extra aware of ice thickness as temperatures warm up.
According to the Minnesota DNR, ice is never 100% safe and anyone considering going out on the ice should remember to check local ice reports beforehand.
