University of Minnesota Extension asking farmers to share late planting and delayed harvest information

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The University of Minnesota Extension is seeking to gain more knowledge on the impacts of late planting and weather-related factors on yields and moisture in corn and soybean.
Due to wet conditions in 2019 causing planting delays and delayed harvest, University of Minnesota Extension is looking to gain a broader understanding of the impact it can have on the two main crops in the state of Minnesota.
Extension created an online survey that is completed anonymously that asks questions regarding corn and soybean maturity, planting and harvest dates, yield numbers and more.
The hope is that the information would help the decision-making process with planting delays in the future and could potentially assist with future research. Results will be shared with researchers in Illinois and Ohio.
Data is being collected until March 6 of this year and a link to the survey can be found here.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.