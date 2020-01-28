White House says USMCA to be signed by President Trump on Wednesday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — President Donald Trump is expected to sign the USMCA trade agreement on Wednesday, Jan. 29.
The revised NAFTA agreement expands trade opportunities for agricultural exports, including dairy products.
“That was very important, we fronted for that for 10 to 12 months, half of our trade, our exports in farmland here in southern Minnesota go to either Canada and Mexico,” Rep. Jim Hagedorn said.
In 2018, more than 60% of U.S. agricultural goods were exported to Mexico and Canada and the North American-sized trade agreement hopes to improve access in multiple agricultural industries for the three countries.
The USMCA trade agreement is looking to even the playing field between Canada and the United States by expanding the market access for dairy producers in the U.S.
Canada would eliminate milk classes six and seven, which the Office of the United States Trade Representative says is a program that allows low-priced dairy ingredients to undersell U.S. dairy sales in Canada, which results in hurting the markets.
Also on the trade front, Mexico and the U.S. agree to non-discriminatory grading standards for all agriculture products and being addressed for the first time through the agreement is the support of 21st century innovations in agriculture biotechnology, including gene-editing.
“But that in itself gives us some momentum. They’re talking innovation here, new markets, new products, new ways of getting things done. I do think that’s some momentum,” Gov. Tim Walz stated.
An analysis conducted by the U.S. International Trade Commission says that once it is implemented, the USMCA would increase U.S. agriculture exports to the world by more than $2 billion.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.