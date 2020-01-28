Youth Mental Health First Aid teaches adults who work with children ways to approach mental illness

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mary Beth Trembley from the Mankato Clinic joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to discuss Youth Mental Health First Aid, a course on mental illness for those who work with children.
The course is designed for adults who regularly interact with adolescents such as teachers, school staff, coaches, youth group leaders, and parents. The workshop is an 8-hour course from 7:45 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The course includes materials and lunch. The workshop takes place in the Mankato Clinic Conference Room in the Madison East Mall.
To learn more about the class, visit http://www.mankatoclinic.com/mental-health-first-aid
