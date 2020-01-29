AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Program returns to help seniors, others with tax preparation

By Jake Rinehart | January 29, 2020 at 5:17 PM CST - Updated January 29 at 5:18 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A free tax preparation service will once again be provided to seniors and low-to-moderate-income taxpayers.

The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Program will be hosted from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, located at 720 South 2nd Street in Mankato, beginning on Feb. 6.

[ CLICK HERE for directions to Bethlehem Lutheran Church ]

Tax preparation services will only be available to people who have scheduled an appointment in advance.

Call (507) 386-5570 to schedule a tax preparation services appointment

Visit the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Program’s website for more information, including what documents to bring to your tax preparation services appointment.

Free Tax Preparation from AARP Foundation Tax-Aide

Tax-Aide sites will be open February 1 through April 15, 2020. To find a location near you, please visit the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Site Locator and enter your zip code to start your search.

