AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Program returns to help seniors, others with tax preparation

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A free tax preparation service will once again be provided to seniors and low-to-moderate-income taxpayers.
The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Program will be hosted from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, located at 720 South 2nd Street in Mankato, beginning on Feb. 6.
Tax preparation services will only be available to people who have scheduled an appointment in advance.
Anyone interested should call (507) 386-5570 to schedule an appointment.
Visit the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Program’s website for more information, including what documents to bring to your tax preparation services appointment.
