Affordable Towing keeps busy with wintry roads and asks drivers to “slow down, move over”

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Nick Walser from Affordable Towing joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to discuss how they’ve helped drivers this winter and what drivers can do to help them while they work.
Affordable Towing recently purchased All-American Towing and took on all of its drivers. Together they have been able to efficiently respond to drivers who may have gone into a ditch.
Walser says that if you’re in a ditch, do not leave the vehicle, instead call law enforcement and wait for help.
Walser also says that when towers are working, the general rule for drivers is “slow down, move over” as they pass.
