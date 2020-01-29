Broadway Teens offers training for area teens interested in performing arts

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Playhouse is offering a program for teens who are interested in performing arts.
Broadway Teens is a program made for students in grades 6 through 12 looking for extra training in musical theater.
The 7-week course requires an audition and is taught by directors, choreographers and musicians and gives those selected the opportunity to train for and take part in a performance open to family members.
Mankato Playhouse created Broadway Teens because of a need for more opportunity in the theater for that age group.
“For them to be able to do a show, to get that extra training and as the kids are getting into high school, they’re going to have to audition for high school and what better training to get them ready for that then here, so we can get them ready, so they can audition for other theaters in the area, their high school production,” said artistic director for the Mankato Playhouse, David Holmes.
For how to audition for Broadway Teens and more information, a link is provided here.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.