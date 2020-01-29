Iowa Lakes Community College to host ‘Mamma Mia!’ auditions for spring musical

Iowa Lakes Community College to host ‘Mamma Mia!’ auditions for spring musical
Iowa Lakes Community College announced that it will be performing the musical “Mamma Mia” as its 2020 spring musical. (Source: Iowa Lakes Community College)
By Jake Rinehart | January 29, 2020 at 4:41 PM CST - Updated January 29 at 4:47 PM

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KEYC) — Iowa Lakes Community College announced that it will be performing the musical “Mamma Mia” as its 2020 spring musical.

The musical, which will be directed by Carol Ayres Stueven and Brett Fuelberth, is scheduled to be performed in April 2020.

Mamma Mia! Musical Auditions

Art event in Estherville, IA by Iowa Lakes Music Department on Monday, February 3 2020

Auditions will be hosted on Monday, Feb. 3, and Tuesday, Feb. 4, on the Estherville campus of Iowa Lakes Community College. Auditions for children will begin at 6 p.m. and will be followed by auditions for adults at 7 p.m.

Visit the Iowa Lakes Music Department’s Facebook page for more information, including audition requirements.

Iowa Lakes Music Department

Iowa Lakes Music Department, Estherville, IA. 690 likes. Here you can find all the details you're looking for! Keep up to date on what the Iowa Lakes Music Department is working on. Our info can be...

Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.