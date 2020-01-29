Iowa Lakes Community College to host ‘Mamma Mia!’ auditions for spring musical

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KEYC) — Iowa Lakes Community College announced that it will be performing the musical “Mamma Mia” as its 2020 spring musical.
The musical, which will be directed by Carol Ayres Stueven and Brett Fuelberth, is scheduled to be performed in April 2020.
Auditions will be hosted on Monday, Feb. 3, and Tuesday, Feb. 4, on the Estherville campus of Iowa Lakes Community College. Auditions for children will begin at 6 p.m. and will be followed by auditions for adults at 7 p.m.
Visit the Iowa Lakes Music Department’s Facebook page for more information, including audition requirements.
