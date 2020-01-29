Juvenile missing since July 2019 located near Minnesota Lake

MINNESOTA LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) — A runaway juvenile reported missing in July 2019 has been located.
Madison Hjermstad has been sought after since July 2019 after leaving a juvenile facility in Willmar, Minnesota.
On Jan. 23, the Faribault County Sheriff’s Office said they located Hjermstad living with 45-year-old Robert Sargent in Minnesota Lake.
She was taken into protective custody.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension continues to investigate the case.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.