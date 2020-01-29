Juvenile missing since July 2019 located near Minnesota Lake

By Bernadette Heier | January 28, 2020 at 7:26 PM CST - Updated January 28 at 7:30 PM

MINNESOTA LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) — A runaway juvenile reported missing in July 2019 has been located.

Madison Hjermstad has been sought after since July 2019 after leaving a juvenile facility in Willmar, Minnesota.

Willmar Police, MNBCA seeking assistance to find missing girl with ties to Mankato area

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities say a runaway who has ties in the Mankato area is being sought after she left a juvenile facility in Willmar. Willmar Police and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are seeking help to find Madison Hjermstad.

On Jan. 23, the Faribault County Sheriff’s Office said they located Hjermstad living with 45-year-old Robert Sargent in Minnesota Lake.

She was taken into protective custody.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension continues to investigate the case.

