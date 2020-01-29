Life Coach Darla Makela offers tips on staying inspired and maintaining your goals

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Life Coach Darla Makela joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to discuss how keeping your goals can get harder as the year goes on, and give tips on how you can stay inspired.
Makela says the first step is breaking down your goal into steps and following them. Writing your goals down and talking about them with others is also important. If you have your goals set but are still struggling, revisit your planning process.
To learn more about Makela, visit https://www.darlamakela.com/
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.