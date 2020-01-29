$1.3 million available for specialty crop development, promotion

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Organizations that benefit Minnesota fruit, vegetable and other specialty crop producers are invited to apply for the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Specialty Crop Block Grants through the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) by 4 p.m. on March 10.
Approximately $1.3 million is available in total, with grants awarded for amounts between $10,000 and $100,000 per project. The MDA notes that funded projects can begin as early as Nov. 1 and have a lifespan of up to 2.5 years.
Eligible projects must enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops in Minnesota by:
- Leveraging efforts to market and promote specialty crops;
- Assisting producers with research and development relevant to specialty crops;
- Expanding availability and access to specialty crops; or
- Addressing local, regional and national challenges confronting specialty crop producers.
Nonprofit organizations, producer organizations, government agencies, universities and other agricultural groups can apply for the available grants, in addition to for-profit entities, farms and other businesses that aim to enhance sector-wide competitiveness of specialty crops through research, education or marketing projects.
Visit the Specialty Crop Grant website for more information, including the Request for Proposal, priorities, Q&As, previously funded projects and a link to the online application.
