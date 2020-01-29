MSHSL approves modified Waseca hockey jerseys honoring Officer Arik Matson

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (KEYC) — The Waseca boys’ and girls’ hockey teams will soon honor a wounded Waseca Police Officer on the ice during games.
The original jerseys honoring Officer Arik Matson, who was shot in the head by 37-year-old Tyler Robert Janovsky while reporting to a call about suspicious activity on the city’s southeast side, were in violation of the rules of the National Federation of State High School Association (NFSHSA).
As a result of this ruling, the hockey teams would often wear the jerseys during warm-ups, but would switch to their traditional sweaters during the game.
The Minnesota State High School League (MSHL) announced on social media on Tuesday that the modified jerseys now comply with all MSHSL and NFSHSA rules and regulations.
The Waseca hockey teams have not yet announced when the teams plan to begin wearing the modified jerseys during games.
The 222 badge on the jerseys is symbolic of Officer Arik Matson’s badge number with the Waseca Police Department.
The jerseys were created by Gemini Athletic Wear, who has its headquarters in Edina, Minnesota.
More information about Matson’s condition can be found by visiting the CaringBridge page and GoFundMe campaign created by Matson’s family members and friends.
